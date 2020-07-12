Esha Deol debunks rumours of Hema Malini's ill health

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has refuted rumours surrounding the health of her mother and actress Hema Malini, saying she is "fit and fine".

Esha took to Twitter to issue the clarification after several reports suggesting Hema Malini's ill health surfaced on the net.

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine ðÂ§¿ ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

"My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine. The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," she wrote on Sunday morning.

The veteran actor's fans were relieved after reading Esha's tweet. "God bless hemaji..lots of love to hemaji," wrote one, while another said: "Stay happy and healthy Deol family."

Meanwhile, Hema on Sunday tweeted to wish for Amitabh Bachchan's good health after he shared that he has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I'm sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely," she wrote in her tweet.

