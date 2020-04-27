Esha Gupta finds love all the way in Spain, introduces her boyfriend with a beautiful post

It has been a while since we saw Esha Gupta on the celluloid, but she continues to scorch and scintillate with her no-holds-barred Instagram posts that can set your screens ablaze. She has always been unapologetic about her pictures and videos and believed in living life on her own terms.

And now, there's some good news, the beautiful lady has found love and that too all the way from Spain. She has taken to her Instagram account and written a post in Spanish that translates into- "I love you so much my love." The duo looks dapper in black and is twinning together and it seems they are truly made for each other.

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram te amo mucho mi amor ♥ï¸ A post shared by Esha Guptað (@egupta) onApr 27, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

And a few days back, speaking to Hindustan Times about him, she revealed how he has been coping up during this quarantine. She said, "My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I'm talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he's the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me."

Well, given she has now spilled the beans on her love, can we expect more such gorgeous pictures, please!

