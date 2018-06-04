Esha Gupta flaunts her voluptuous figure in a high-cut bikini

The sultry Esha Gupta has yet again posted a sensuous photo of hers in a bikini on social media

Trust Esha Gupta to take the internet by storm with her scorching hot pictures! The leggy lass already kicked up a storm when she dared to bare it all in a photoshoot. In several other photos, she has been showing off her long tresses and her perfect 10 figure by posing in swimsuits and bikinis. In her perfectly chiselled body, Esha looks the sultry temptress that she is and can pull off any dress with grace and elan.

This time too, she has posted an image of herself wearing a black high-cut one-piece bikini. The swimsuit has a crown printed on it along with the word, 'Queen'. Well, we can call her the social media queen. The Jannat 2 actress posted the photo on Sunday and captioned it as, "Done with summer."

Done with summer A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) onJun 2, 2018 at 10:01pm PDT



Esha Gupta will next be seen in JP Dutta's Paltan. She'll be seen playing the character of Arjun Rampal's wife. The actress has time and again been trolled on social media. Talking about it, in a statement, she'd said, "Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down others who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities." "If I'm bothered by a nobody's opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films."

Also Read: Esha Gupta Adopts Uttar Pradesh Villages

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates