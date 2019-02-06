Esha Gupta pens apology for racist remarks to Nigerian footballer

bollywood

On January 28, social media was abuzz over a snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation that Esha Gupta shared on her Instagram stories

Esha Gupta and Alexander Iwobi. Pic/GettyImages

Arsenal supporter Esha Gupta, who faced anger on social media for making racist remarks against Alexander Iwobi, has penned an apology letter to the Nigerian footballer.

Gupta wrote: "I am extremely sorry for my ignorant action last Friday. Being an ardent fan of many years, I was deeply engrossed and caught up in the game." She said she "clearly did not realise the racial undertone" from her friend's message, which she had shared on Instagram last week. "For this, I am deeply regretful. I cannot begin to imagine how much I have hurt your sentiments. Racism has absolutely no place in my heart, and I promise you, for whatever it's worth, going forward this will never happen again," she said. Esha wished Iwobi forgives her for her "careless action".

She also wrote a letter to the Arsenal Football Club: "I hope the club can accept my humblest apology and give me the opportunity to make amends. I promise to be very responsible from here on."

On January 28, social media was abuzz over a snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation that Gupta shared on her Instagram stories. The conversation criticised Iwobi for his performance. In the conversation, Gupta's friend called Iwobi a "gorilla" and said that "evolution stopped for him". He even said that the footballer did not change from "neanderthal to man".

To that, Esha replied, "Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more." She deleted the image when she realised her mistake, but the screenshot had already gone viral.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever