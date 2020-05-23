Esha Gupta: Whenever I feel low, I just look back at where I started from

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The actress has a lot of successful films to her name like Rustom, Baadshaho and Total Dhamaal. In a recent interview, Gupta opened up about her film choices and the low phase in her career.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, the Rustom actress said, "By God's grace, every time I have a low, like a lot of actors have in their career, I just look back at where I started from. I did not have a Godfather, I did not have anyone, I don't think there's anyone remotely related to us (her family) form this industry, we don't even know anyone, like not even say a singer who's in the industry. And I'm a believer and when I look back and see the number of girls and guys who come everyday to Mumbai to try and make it in the industry, I'm like, 'God, wow...I'm fortunate!'".

She also spoke about the abysmal critical and commercial reception of Humshakals. "The film had released in 2013, but it's still a part of my career, a part of my journey. I'm not ashamed of doing it or any film for that matter. I don't want to say, 'Oh...I wish I didn't do it because everything make you who you are, right? I mean, you learn from your mistakes, you fall and that's what I've learned from being an athlete all my life. The thing is if I'm not first, not second, not third, I'll still be somewhere, and that's what makes you an athlete — it just always give you that hope of you now going to be better. And that's what you need to do — just be better. Just that desire of being a better version of myself has got me this far", she added.

On the work front, Esha will be making her digital debut with the role of a police officer in REJCTX2. Esha will be playing the role of a Singaporean police officer. The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, promises to be high on action and drama. The show will also feature Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Shetty and Tanvi Shinde besides Esha and Sumeet Vyas.

