Esha Gupta's slogan tee has a new tale to tell!

The actor, who was in Dubai for an event, has returned with a bagful of tales. Tell, Esha, tell

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta was spotted at the airport in a statement T-shirt which read 'Strange friends give great stories'. The actor, who was in Dubai for an event, has returned with a bagful of tales. Tell, Esha, tell.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in JP Dutta's war drama, Paltan. The film released on September 7, 2018. Apart from this war drama, Esha Gupta is currently preparing for Dhamaal franchise's fourth instalment, Total Dhamaal, directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar. It is the sequel to 2011 film Double Dhamaal.

Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey reprise their roles from the previous films alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta as new additions to the lead cast. The film is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

Esha will be seen showing off her acting chops in one more comedy film, Heri Pheri 3. In May 2018 it was confirmed that Indra Kumar will direct Hera Pheri 3 and Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reprise their roles from previous films as Raju, Shyam and Baburao respectively.

