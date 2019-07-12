Esplanade Mansion: All suggestions followed, MHADA informs High Court

national

Authority files affidavit in court, saying only netting of the entire Esplanade Mansion remains

The entire Esplanade Mansion will be covered in netting to prevent debris from falling on to the road. File pic

After implementing measures suggested by the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) filed an affidavit with all updates of safeguarding the dilapidated Esplanade Mansion on Thursday. While most of the directions have been followed, the most recent one, which involved netting of the entire building, will be completed by Friday.

Also read: Save Esplanade mansion: IIT-Bombay's report to be challenged in HC today

Considering the dilapidated condition of the building, the Bombay High Court had directed MHADA to evacuate people, barricade the entrance and then cordon off a portion of the road to prevent any mishap in case one of the balconies collapsed. At the last hearing held on July 5, the bench directed MHADA to cover the building with netting to ensure that the debris from falling balconies would not fall on the road.

In the affidavit filed by MHADA, they have stated that before the netting, scaffolding of the entire building has been done after which the work of covering the building with netting will be completed. The affidavit also mentioned that MHADA will provide propping to the building. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Friday.

Also read: Mumbai: Esplanade holds key to heritage tag for whole precinct

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates