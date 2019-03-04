Peter Crouch and model wife Abbey were shocked over fourth pregnancy

football

Peter Crouch with wife Abbey Clancy

English model Abbey Clancy admitted that she and her footballer husband Peter Crouch were shocked to find out about her fourth pregnancy recently. Abbey, 33, and Peter, 38, have three children, Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and Johnny [13 months].

Abbey said she was nervous to reveal the news to Peter. "We were, like, how did this even happen? We were shocked as to how this was possible. I remember being scared to tell Pete when I found out," Abbey said in an interview to the British tabloid, The Daily Star. "But the more the merrier. I have a happy, big family. It's full-on, it's busy but it's great."

Abbey said pregnancy has made her more energetic. "I'm always on the go. I feel like I've had a lot of energy during this pregnancy. Johnny can't walk, so I carry him everywhere. I'm off on the school run and out with the kids every day. I don't sit down until I go to bed at night. I like being active and going on long walks," she added.

