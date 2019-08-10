ETF teams to reach Kerala today to help in rescue, relief work

national

Following the incessant rains, rivers in Kerala have swelled causing excess water to enter low lying areas of the state, resulting in flood-like situations

Representation picture

Thiruvananthapuram: Following a flood-like situation in Kerala, four teams of Engineer Task Force (ETF) are scheduled to arrive on Friday to take part in the rescue and relief work in the state. Two teams each from Jodhpur and Bhopal are expected to reach Kozhikode airport by today. Following the incessant rains, rivers in Kerala have swelled causing excess water to enter low lying areas of the state, resulting in flood-like situations.

Earlier today, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanad Rai on Friday chaired a high-level meeting and took stock of flood situations across the country following heavy rainfall. Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Central Water Commission and officers of Disaster Management Department participated in the meeting.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.

The deluge has paralysed normal life in the state. More than thousands remain stranded in several affected areas in the state. Rescue operations are underway by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), army and the local police.

