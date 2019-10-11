Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali bags 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Stockholm: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Friday was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation.

"Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded this year's #NobelPeacePrize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," the Nobel committee tweeted.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee (NNC) said that picking Ahmed Ali for the peace prize this year is recognition for his work towards reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions.

Along with Isaias Afwerki, the President of Eritrea, this year's Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles of a peace agreement to end the long "no peace, no war" stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed has started reforms that give many citizens hope for a better life and a brighter future. In 2018, the Peace Prize was awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict," according to the NCC.

