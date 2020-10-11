Eugenie Bouchard in love?

Canadian tennis queen Eugenie Bouchard seems to have found the love of her life. According to a TMZ report, Eugenie is dating NFL star Mason Rudolph. "A source close to the couple tells us the two began a romantic fling recently, and have gotten pretty serious," the website said.

Rudolph was among those to 'like' a post Eugenie, 26, recently put up from a Pittsburgh restaurant in USA. The blonde beauty captioned the image: "Pitt stop". The report stated that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was "presumably on the other end of the camera."



Mason Rudolph

During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the former World No. 5 set social media abuzz when she teased fans of how quarantine would have been "a lot more fun with a boyfriend".

With no tennis in May, Eugenie raised 133,000 Australian dollars for charity.

