Eugenie Bouchard joins hands with USTA for a noble cause

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) surprisingly joined hands to donate a huge sum to New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYTJL), a project that aims to help young people develop their own character while playing tennis and get quality education in order to have success both, on and off the court.

According to portal, Tennis World, Bouchard is expected to earn several million dollars from a trial she won against the same USTA, for a fall in one of their locker rooms during the 2015 US Open. It's nice to see Bouchard reconcile with USTA for a good cause, no?

