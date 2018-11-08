Europa League: Emery gives freedom to express talent at Arsenal, says Mustafi

football

Shkodran Mustafi believes Unai Emery has introduced a fine balance between freedom and discipline which has allowed Arsenal to string together a fine run of form. The Gunners play Sporting Lisbon tonight, knowing that they will progress to the knockout rounds of the Europa League if they better the result of Group E rivals Vorskla Poltava. Emery's side earned plenty of plaudits following Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool, which saw Arsenal extend their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Mustafi has been impressed with what Emery has changed. "For me personally, the biggest thing was that he's someone who knows what he wants from each player," the Germany international said when asked what Emery has added since replacing Arsene Wenger. "He tells you exactly what he wants you to do, but gives you freedom to express your talent. When we don't have the ball, he tells you where to stand and how to get it back, when we have it, he gives you options you can use. You can decide which option you choose."

While Arsenal have been enjoying a good run, their starts to games in recent weeks have been slow — something which Emery has been keen to address. Mustafi believes that issue was dealt with in the Liverpool game, where Alexandre Lacazette's late equaliser earned Arsenal a deserved share of the spoils. "For me it's a good mix between freedom and discipline, and having the same plan in the whole team," he added.

