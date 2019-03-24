Eva Mendes wants to work with Ryan Gosling again

hollywood

"I'm excited to go back to work, it's just not, like, I'm dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special," said Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes, who has taken an extended hiatus from acting to care for her daughters Esmeralda and Amada, says she would return to the big screen and she would like to work with her husband and actor Ryan Gosling.

The two last starred with each other in the 2012 movie The Place Beyond The Pines. Mendes told Extra magazine that she would "absolutely" work with Gosling again, adding, "I'm excited to go back to work, it's just not, like, I'm dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special." She also said that she is the stricter parent to the couple's daughters, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think I am. There's that term 'helicopter parent', but aren't you supposed to be a helicopter parent?... I'm strict about what they eat, and what they wear, and what time they go to bed. And what they watch, so yeah," the 45-year-old actress said.

Also read: Eva Mendes chooses family over acting

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates