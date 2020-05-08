Evander Holyfield to return to the ring for exhibition matches

Evander Holyfield has announced that he will return to the ring to fight exhibition matches. The 57-year-old said in a tweet that the proceeds from his fight will go to Unite 4 Our Fight which provides funds to young people whose education have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. "Are you ready? The moment you've all been waiting for...The Champ is back! ?? I'd like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause: #Unite4OurFight. Learn more: http://unite4ourfight.org," he tweeted on Thursday.

"I'm training to promote a charity that's very close to me. Our #Unite4OurFight campaign aims to fill the void the pandemic has created on access to resources our youth needs for emotional development and education," said Holyfield in his website.

Holyfield last fought professionally in 2011 when he faced Brian Nielsen. He reigned as the undisputed champion in cruiserweight in the late 1980s and in heavyweight in the early 1990s and remains the only boxer to to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes.

He is also the only four-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA, WBC and IBF titles from 1990 to 1992, the WBA and IBF titles again from 1993 to 1994, the WBA title a third time from 1996 to 1999; the IBF title a third time from 1997 to 1999 and the WBA title for a fourth time from 2000 to 2001.

