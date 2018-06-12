Evangeline Lilly on her Ant-Man 2 co-star: Michelle Pfeiffer is Earth's most beautiful woman

Evangeline Lilly talks about her Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer. Pic/AFP

Evangeline Lilly admires her Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Michelle Pfeiffer for her beauty, and says she is the most beautiful woman ever. "When we first started doing the first 'Ant-Man' film, they referenced Janet van Dyne a lot. I told Marvel four years ago if they ever bring a Janet van Dyne into one of these films, please make it Michelle Pfeiffer. I really wanted Michelle Pfeiffer to play my character's mom," Lilly said in a statement to IANS.

"Not only is she the most beautiful woman to have ever walked planet Earth and a great actor, she was also Cat Woman, and that was the only superhero that when I was in my teens I would lay awake at night and fantasize about. She was so cool. When the film was getting going, they broke the news to me that Michelle was in fact going to play Hope's mother. It had nothing to do with my request I'm sure, but they realized one of my dreams by casting her," Lilly added.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed. The movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers:Infinity War. Paul Rudd Scott's Lang/Ant-Man and Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It is slated to release in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

