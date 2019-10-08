Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to Australia-based boyfriend

Evelyn Sharma, known for her roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the recent Saaho, has given a reason for her fans to rejoice! The actress got engaged to her Australia-based boyfriend, Tushaan Bhindi on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The beau proposed to Evelyn in a perfect dreamy manner, where they exchanged rings on the renowned Harbour Bridge of Sydney. "It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!" exclaimed Evelyn.

"It was an old-school style proposal, he knows me so well," said Evelyn Sharma to Bombay Times. She affirmed that the set up was quite romantic at the Harbour Bridge as Tushaan went down on his knees while the guitarist played their favourite songs in the background. Speaking further about how they met, the actress said, "We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he's even more filmy than I am."

Is marriage soon on the cards? "We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together," asserted the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress. Will she be moving to Australia post marriage? To which, Evelyn told the publication, "I would love to shift base to Australia. Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, but we will always have one base in India, too. It is our home after all."

View this post on Instagram Yessss!!! ðÂ¥°ðÂÂÂðÂ¥³ðÂÂÂðÂ¤© A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) onOct 7, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

Tushaan Bhindi is a dental surgeon and entrepreneur. Evelyn and he clicked it on their first date as they both are involved with philanthropic causes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only