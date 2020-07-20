Evelyn Sharma: Was replaced overnight as someone's girlfriend wanted to do the film

Evelyn Sharma has been acting in films for more than ten years. She has been a part of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, and more recently, Saaho. But making her own path and creating her own journey hasn't been easy for the actress. The debate around nepotism has been prevalent in the industry for more than three years and still continues to be discussed and debated about.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharma shed light on her take on the topic and how she too has been replaced in films overnight. She said, "All of it made me stronger actually. There have been times when the roles offered to me had no scope to perform. Then I'd get replaced overnight because someone's friend or girlfriend wanted to do the film."

She added, "It was quite shocking and horrible experience for me. Initially I'd think those 'why don't you come over for drinks' offers were for good only to find out later that it wasn't. What's nepotism? The power and money game that happens in Bollywood is a different thing altogether. Thankfully I managed to stay away and found my small space."

She says she has been acting for a decade and people still hesitate in trusting her Hindi speaking skills. "After 10 years in Bollywood and having done 15 films, people still feel I won't be able to deliver my dialogues in Hindi. I mean that's disappointing. I know Elli AvrRam and Elnaaz (Nourouzi) also go through similar grind."

Talking about her upcoming films and the fear of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sharma revealed, "I've signed a comedy film and there are a few more offers. But I really don't know when these projects will go on floors. At the same time, I'm worried about the situation in India. Cases are rising every day so I don't know how safe it is to return and start shooting."

