Even celebs have body issues, reveals Jacqueline Fernandez

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for her athletic physique, also shared an important tip!

Jacqueline Fernandez clicked at Mehboob studios, Mumbai on Tuesday

Jacqueline Fernandez has made a startling revelation as she shared that even celebrities have body image issues. "You know, I would like to share that even celebs have body issues. There's an immense amount of hard work that goes into getting in shape," said the Race 3 star.

The Sri Lankan beauty, who is known for her athletic physique, also shared an important tip, "The most important thing I want to share with everyone is to always eat healthy, live a healthy lifestyle and always love yourself."

The Roy actor was in Gurugram on Tuesday to launch The Body Shop's new range, Body Yogurt, where the first ever 'Flavathon' was also organised. During her five year association with the beauty brand, she has also been lobbying for an international ban on animal testing. "I really cherish my long association with the brand as it keeps me actively involved in numerous social activities and this remains very close to my heart," she said.

Owing to the actress' immense popularity amongst the masses, a lot of brands have roped in Jacqueline, as their celebrity endorser. After Race 3 and setting the stage on fire for a month-long Dabangg Tour, Jacqueline even launched her own fashion label, Just F.

Even after juggling with so many things at once, Jacqueline is on a full swing. On being asked her mantra for this unstoppability she said, "Self-talk. You need to keep telling yourself that you're worthy."

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen sharing the same screen space opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates