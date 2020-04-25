Even falling lights don't bother this journalist from continuing her reporting! Twitter calls her 'legend'

Keeping calm and focusing on work is the way to go to do a laudable job and this journalist from US is being lauded as a legend, for doing the same. News reporter Kirsten Welker was so focusing in a live coverage that she remained unfazed even after dodging two lights that fell near her.

Welker was reporting live from Washington DC on a windy day when a strong gust made the two tall lighting fixtures fall on the ground near her. But she remained unfazed and continued with her reporting, which has impressed netizens across the globe. Ever since the clip went viral, Welker is being hailed as a legend and received many comments appreciating her commitment.

With many people sharing the clip, even Welker responded to comments she received in a witty manner. When a sports news website shared the clip saying, “First-round pocket presence”, here’s how she responded:

The clip that has received more than 1.4 million views and over 23,600 likes on Twitter was retweeted more than 3,600 times. Users commenting on the video posted about how Welker handle the situation with presence of mind.

“If you can dodge a light stand you can dodge a ball” — Robert Kurhajetz (@rkurhajetz) April 22, 2020

Legend! — Jesse Jones (@JesseKIRO7) April 23, 2020

That looks like a scene from a supernatural thriller! Bravo Kristen! — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) April 22, 2020

Handled like a BOSS! Booyah! — SRH (@Bijouxforu) April 23, 2020

She didn’t miss a beat. ðð — C Colcombe (@ColcombeL) April 22, 2020

