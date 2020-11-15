Don't Miss today

Tune into Tata Lit Live

While we are looking forward to all the sessions of Tata Lit Live, the Thursday line-up has piqued our interest, particularly. The events include a session with Tara Kaushal on her book Why Men Rape, a workshop on writing for differently-abled actors, and a debate on 'Indian Democracy In Danger'.

When: November 16 to 20; 9 AM onwards

Where: Live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Log in: www.tatalitlive.in

Enrol your kid for an online camp

Let your child have fun at this exciting five-day camp for children from 2.5 years to 6 years of age. From interactive storytelling to fun no-fire cooking, art and craft, action songs, and Diwali party games—there's a whole list of curated amusement.

When: November 16 to 20; 10.30 AM and 4 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 250 per session onwards

Call: 9641911911

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Archana Shivanandan, 37 Plant stylist

Charges: Rs 5,000

Email at: plantstylistmumbai@gmail.com

Archana Shivanandan was always passionate about plants. However, she took it up seriously only much after starting her events company, when she had the liberty to spend time doing the things she was passionate about. She started purchasing new plants and following famous plant Instagram accounts. She also started reading, researching and experimenting. She spent a lot of time understanding how light works, how to measure light, which plants work in low-light spaces, how much water to use, documenting it all on social media.

Shivanandan helps people with styling their balconies, terraces, even restaurants, hotels and offices with plants. First, she consults the homeowners to understand their space and style. After that, she maps the light in the space to see what plants will work there. She prefers working on medium to large spaces where the billing, including pots, plants, shelves, stands etc, will be above R50,000. In case a person's budget is lower or the space is smaller, she guides them through her Instagram page.

Recommended by: Jyoti Samajpati, marketing professional says, "Her service is professional and completely customised, not just to my space, but also to my busy lifestyle. Archana even accompanies me to my local nursery and helps me choose plants for my collection."

Finding stories of hope

A lot of good things have come out of the pandemic. Sanidhya Bindal, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was keen to start a podcast, and the lockdown offered him the opportunity. His goal was to ease the air of gloom and offer a ray of hope to listeners. He'd do this, he decided by unearthing inspiring stories of those who were changing the world. His guests? Anyone from a daily wage worker to the CEO of a multinational firm. Bindal's favourite episode so far has been the one titled Abilities Beyond Disability featuring Rahul Ramugade. He says, "Rahul is a para-athlete and comes from a middle-class family in Mumbai. He is a player with the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team and has won 14 medals in state-level para-swimming competitions."

On Spotify



Sanidhya

Be COVID-19 ready



Ankita Kumar

It has been almost a year since the pandemic struck, and while reading about the infection is all very good, most people are baffled when they contract the virus. Ankita Kumar, a travel content creator, has created a video on Instagram that tells you what to do. The video which explains how to get a COVID medical home kit ready, and look for hospital beds if needed, says Bengaluru-based Kumar, is the result of tedious research to process inaccessible, but accurate data and make it available for everyone. "For instance, Razi Abbas from Bengaluru Fights Corona had put out a docket from the Karnataka government on his Instagram page, which was loaded with information but barely anybody had access to it. The idea is to encourage people without comorbidity issues to treat themselves responsibly at home instead of overwhelming a loaded health care system." The information has been vetted by doctors, says Kumar, and the video has managed more than half a million views and 40K shares.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCs_djiB_8-/

Hindi seekhte hain



The lens uses AR and machine learning to translate names of objects

Atit Kharel, a digital creator from Nepal, might be a die-hard fan of Hindi, but he's making sure that he shares the love. Kharel has created a unique Learn Hindi lens on Snapchat that uses Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning to recognise objects and translate their name in real time. "Millions of people use Snapchat every day, and they enjoy trying out lenses and immersing themselves in new experiences. Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages, but is not easy to learn. My goal was to encourage learning in a fun and interactive way," he says. According to him, anyone can use the lens—beginner, intermediate or fluent Hindi speaker. The lens uses AR to identify over 1,000 different objects and display their name in Hindi. "Snapchatters have to point their cameras at an object to scan it, and the lens automatically displays the object's English and Hindi names in real time, along with a phonetic transcription of the word to help with pronunciation." He says learning to script machine learning components was tricky when he started, but the range of templates and tutorials made it possible.

On Snapchat



Atit Kharel

Celebrate Maratha history



Sawai Yashwantrao Holkar II with sister Manoramabai Holkar of Indore

From the contribution of the Bhonsales of Nagpur in the redevelopment of the Shri Jagannath temple complex to the backstory of how Sawantwadi embraced the ancient card game of Ganjifa, and rare pictures from the archives of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the apostle of Swarajya, Swadeshi and Satyagraha, a new Instagram handle, @marathamuseum, celebrates the history of the Marathas in more ways than one. The page, started a week into the lockdown by Suyash Sherekar, a history, architecture and culture enthusiast, looks at Maratha history through different vantage points and across timelines. "While the political chronicle of the Marathas has now found a space in the present creative discourse, the cultural and artistic attributions of the empire are rarely cited. The Maratha Museum is a virtual museum, which digitally curates and celebrates Maratha history, arts, culture and architecture. Be it Tanjore having a eureka with the invention of sambar in their kitchens or the Gaekwads building the Laxmi Vilas Palace, the world's biggest private residence in Baroda—the Maratha rule in these places has rendered them with a cultural identity of their own," says Sherekar, who weaves these stories by ploughing through historical papers and long-lost paintings from museum collections across the world.

@marathamuseum, Instagram



Suyash Sherekar

