Everton sack Sam Allardyce after six-month stint as manager

Sam Allardyce was sacked as manager of Everton yesterday after just six months in charge despite guiding the EPL club away from relegation danger to a mid-table finish.

The former England manager, 63, was brought in as Ronald Koeman's replacement in November, but his rudimentary style of play has proved deeply unpopular with fans. "We have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer," said new CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

"On behalf of the chairman, board of directors and Moshiri, I'd like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton. Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him," she added. Former Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favourite to take over.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has left West Ham following the end of his short-term contract, the EPL club announced yesterday. Moyes arrived at the London Stadium in November, with the objective of ensuring the Hammers' top-flight status, which he achieved.

