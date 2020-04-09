Everyone's favourite comedy TV show Hum Paanch is all set to be back!

Continuing with the trend of re-telecasting popular yesteryear shows during the lockdown, now Hum Paanch is set to return to TV screens from April 13. The comedy aired from 1995 to 1999.

As 2020 also marks 25 years of Ekta Kapoor's production, there was one more reason for Zee to revisit it. Hum Paanch revolves around a middle-class family with enduring characters like Kajal bhai and Sweety.

Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga!

The cast included Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Vandana Pathak, Amita Nangia, Rakhi Vijan, Priyanka Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura. Vidya Balan was also part of the show. We can't wait to hear Pooja aunty (Aruna Sangal) say, "Aunty mat kaho na."

Some other shows that have begun re-telecasting on the telly are Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Jungle Book, Chanakya, Shaktiman, among other classics.

