Evil Eye, Nocturne, Kaali Khuhi, Black Box: Movies to watch this Halloween

Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky binge therapy. From Amazon Prime Video to Netflix, the web has got it all to keep you engaged with the horrors and the trick or treats. On October 31, as the world celebrates fright and terror, let's take a look at some fun films that will keep you at the edge of your seats. P.S, you'll surely sleep with the lights on after reading this list.

Kaali Khuhi

Ever since Netflix has announced Kaali Khuhi, directed by Terrie Samundra, the film has created a wave on social media. Courtesy: Sanjeeda Shaikh's digital debut and Shabana Azmi's unibrow look! the film has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.

Kaali Khuhi is the story of Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, who must save her family's village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past. The film explores the issue of female infanticide through lens of horror. The Netflix Original film traces the journey of a girl, who is put to the ultimate test when she witnesses her family getting engulfed in the secrets of a mysterious well.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor

The Haunting Of Bly Manor, the instalment following The Haunting Of Hill House, was released on Netflix on October 9, 2020. The horror series shares an eerie love story in London that happened way back in 1987. Its is an oddly weaved gothic love story, which has compassion and love as its main plot. If you are yet to watch what the fuss is all about, let us warn you. This show is not for the faint-hearted.

The show features the same actors from its first season, which makes this one a pretty interesting story. The makers have made sure to give us all-American horror story feels, without wiping off the brilliance of 'The Haunting.' Released to leave us spooked during the Halloween period, this series by Netflix will get the audience hooked.

Nocturne:

An American supernatural horror film by Zu Quirke stars Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw in pivotal roles. Released under the Blumhouse Television banner on October 13, 2020, the film highlights the story of twin sisters, Juliet and Vivian, who love playing the piano.

For Juliet, living as an understudy to Vivian makes her realise how she has been overshadowed by her sister's achievements. While Vivian flirts with the adulation of her tutors, cohorts and sexual conquests, Juliet happens upon the diary of a recently deceased classmate and regain her self confidence. This discovery sets off a chain of events which seemingly begin to swing the pendulum her way. The result is quite unsettling to watch but how the story uncovers the character is what makes Nocturne enter the Halloween checklist.

Black Box:

Starring Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad and Amanda Christine, the film is about a single father who, after losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, undergoes an experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Black Box is a 2020 American science fiction horror film directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and written by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman. Released on October 6, 2020, by Amazon Studios on its OTT platform Prime Video as one of the two first offerings from the 8-film anthology Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Evil Eye:

A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter's new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Evil Eye is a 2020 American horror film directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani and written by Madhuri Shekar, based on her Audible Original audio play of the same name. The film stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati. Jason Blum and Priyanka Chopra serve as executive producers under their Blumhouse Productions and Purple Pebble Pictures banners respectively. Evil Eye was released on October 13, 2020, by Amazon Studios.

His House:

A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, and struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town. What comes next is something they did not expect as their welcome gift. An evil lurking beneath the surface makes the family come up with voodoos to keep the ghost at the bay. His House is a 2020 thriller film written and directed by Remi Weekes from a story by Felicity Evans and Toby Venables. It stars Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith.

