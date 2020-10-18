Spoiler Alert: Why is The Haunting of Bly Manor an obsessive eerie love story?

The Haunting Of Bly Manor, the instalment following The Haunting Of Hill House, was released on Netflix on October 9, 2020. The horror series shares an eerie love story in London that happened way back in 1987. The Haunting of Bly Manor is an oddly weaved horror story, which has compassion and love as its main plot. If you are yet to watch what the fuss is all about, let us warn you. This show is not for the faint-hearted.

The show features the same actors from its first season, which makes this one a pretty interesting story. The makers have made sure to give us all-American horror story feels, without wiping off the brilliance of 'The Haunting.' Released to leave us spooked during the Halloween period, this series by Netflix will get the audience hooked.

Attention: Spoiler Alert

The show starts with Jamie (Carla Gugino) attending a rehearsal dinner of old friend Henry's (Duncan Fraser) daughter Flora's (Christie Burke) wedding. This further takes us to a flashback story of her younger self, played by Amelia Eve and her crew - starring Victoria Pedretti as Danielle, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter, Amelia Eve as younger Jamie, T'Nia Miller as Hannah Grose, Rahul Kohli as Owen Sharma, Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel and two adorable kids - the younger Flora played by Amelie Bea Smith and her brother Miles, played by Benjamin Evan. Jamie has an enticing story of an au pair at a huge manor, her life stuck with the two orphans, whom she has to take care of. When the au pair Dani, played by Victoria, reaches London for the interview, she comes along with baggage from her past.

Back in 1987, London, Flora and Miles, two orphans are stuck in a manor all by themselves. After their parents' ugly accident, the brother-sister duo is supported by their paternal uncle Henry (the younger version is played by Henry Thomas), whose search of an au pair ends after hiring Dani to look after the kids. Her energy and strong will do not let anyone take Danielle off-guard. She fights the ghosts, helps Flora with her sleepwalking issues, and comes up with a plan to break the curse of Bly Manor.

An old age voodoo which has been going on for centuries, enabling the living to die due to the 'Lady Of The Lake,' is broken after a few sacrifices. Whatever happens, Danielle's 'It's You, It's Me, It's Us,' is what breaks the misfortune, letting everyone else free but herself. A few years before the curse ends, Flora, the seven-year-old, has her own ways of keeping the ghost at bay, taught by none other than her mother Charlotte. Miles, who is two years older to his sister, is caught up with his own juvenile issues, letting him drift away from what's happening at the manor.

The twisted tale will not disappoint you at any time. Every character has its proper spot in the show, making the narrative hard to ignore. All Danielle wants during her entire course of being an au pair is to keep the orphan children happy and provide them with a normal childhood. She receives the help of the gardener, young Jamie, the sous chef, Owen, and the housekeeper, Hannah Grose. All three adults have one and only one commitment towards their entire tenure at Bly Manor. What comes into the discourse is what makes them stay together and stronger. Their bond grows each day, as the sun sets and the moon rises.

The horrifying past of Bly Manor haunts every one, making them take decisions they don't want to for the welfare of the two adorable kids. Peter, who is uncle Henry's Man Friday, gets involved with a former au pair of the house, making it more complicated for the others to live there. It's Dani's vigilance that keeps the ghosts at bay.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor is surely worth investing your time in. The horror show is worth obsessing over each and every frame as it proceeds to the climax, unveiling details about the castle. To keep away the scares, watch it with someone who is ready to get petrified along with you. It's Halloween month, and that's all we need right now -- loads of trick and some treat.

