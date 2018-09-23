Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding invite is here!

television

After dating for a few years, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have finally decided to walk down the aisle

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/yuvikachaudhary

Television stars Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to tie the knot on October 12. The couple's love story began while they were inside the reality show, Bigg Boss 9 house. According to a report in Times of India, Prince Narula and Yuvika will have their pre-wedding festivities - haldi, mehendi and sangeet on October 11 and October 12. The report also states that the couple will hold a special reception party in Chandigarh on October 21. Chandigarh is Prince Narula's hometown.

Prince Narula and Yuvika's wedding invite has surfaced on social media. Take a look at the creative wedding invite here. The invitation card is created by the same company, which designed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding card.

Yuvika, who is currently on a shopping spree for her D-Day, shard her feelings with the publication, and told, "I have butterflies in my stomach. As the day is closing in, I am getting jitters. There is the pressure of organising everything properly and in time. It's also an emotional time for me, as I am all set to embark on a new journey with Prince."

The bride-to-be also shared that their families spoke to each other while they were inside the Bigg Boss house. "We were strangers inside the Bigg Boss house. while Prince developed a strong liking for me in the beginning of our stay, I wanted to take some time. We fell in love much after the show ended. I even told him inside the house that if he is trying to be pally with me for the ratings, I am the wrong girl. However, his feelings were genuine. He would often tell me that I should talk more, as he feared that I wouldn't last for long on the show (laughs!). We are one of those few jodis whose love blossomed on the reality show. In fact, I was all set to fly off to New York for a course and changed my plans just a day prior to entering the house. Also, I had been declining their offer almost every season. I was taken by surprise when his mother came to my family with his rishta when he was still inside the house. So, in a way, Prince and I were destined to be together. I tell him jokingly that he came to Mumbai for me," narrated Yuvika Chaudhary.

