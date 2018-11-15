Ex-boyfriend kills 8-month-pregnant woman with crossbow, her baby survives

international

An eight-month pregnant Indian-origin woman was killed with a crossbow by a man believed to be her former partner at her home in east London. Sana Muhammad, also known as Devi Unmathallegadoo, was shot in the abdomen during the confrontation at her home in Ilford on Monday morning.

Doctors performed an emergency surgery to save her unborn infant boy, who was in a stable condition, the police said. Muhammad, 35, however, died from her injuries. Suspect Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, believed to be the victim's former partner, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with murder on Tuesday.

The victim changed her name to Sana Muhammad after she married her current husband Imtiaz Muhammad about seven years ago. She had three children from her previous relationship, two girls with her second husband and was eight months pregnant with her sixth child at the time of her death. Imtiaz Muhammad said that some of the children were preparing to go to school when the attacker entered the house. the baby.

