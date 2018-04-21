Ex-Delhi HC Chief Justice Rajinder Singh Sachar breathes his last at 94

The Rajinder Sachar Committee was set up by former prime minister Manmohan Singh for preparing a report on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims and was tabled in parliament in 2006



Rajinder Sachar

Former chief justice and activist Rajinder Singh Sachar, who brought to fore the socio-economic and educational conditions of the Muslim community, passed away here yesterday at the age of 94, family sources said. The Rajinder Sachar Committee was set up by former prime minister Manmohan Singh for preparing a report on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims and was tabled in parliament in 2006.

Sachar was admitted to the Fortis Hospital earlier this week. He passed away at around noon. A family friend said, "He developed pneumonia and later succumbed to it." Sachar was chief justice of the Delhi HC from August 6, 1985 to December 22, 1985.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever