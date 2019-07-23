Ex-DMK mayor, husband among 3 bruttally killed in Tirunelveli

crime

A property dispute was suspected to be a possible motive behind the triple murder, police said adding they were investigating all angles as the safe in the house was found broken

Representational Image

Tirunelveli (TN): Some unidentified persons had allegedly hacked a former DMK woman mayor to death on Tuesday in a daring daylight attack. Police said that during the attack two others, including her husband were killed.

According to PTI, the deceased identified as Uma Maheswari (61), who was Mayor of the Tirunelveli Corporation between 1996 and 2001, was killed at her residence here around 3 pm. The assailants had even killed her husband Muruga Sankaran (65) and a woman domestic assistant the same day.

A property dispute was suspected to be a possible motive behind the triple murder, police said adding they were investigating all angles as the safe in the house was found broken. The killings came to light after the couple's daughter staying nearby visited the home to meet her parents. Senior police officials visited the spot.

With inputs from PTI

