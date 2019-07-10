Search

Ex-England striker Daniel Sturridge to pay Rs 25 lakh for stolen pet

Updated: Jul 10, 2019, 14:15 IST | A Correspondent

The ex-Liverpool forward, who was victim of a robbery on Monday, uploaded videos on Instagram sharing the address of his mansion in a bid to get back his Pomeranian

Daniel Sturridge

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge made an emotional plea after his dog, Lucky Lucci was kidnapped by burglars from his home in Los Angeles and has offered £30,000 (Rs 25 lakh) to have the pet back.

The ex-Liverpool forward, who was victim of a robbery on Monday, uploaded videos on Instagram sharing the address of his mansion in a bid to get back his Pomeranian. "£20,000 straight up. Twenty g's, thirty g's, whatever," Sturridge, 29, said in the video. "Bring my dog back to this house, I'm moving out of this b**** anyway, I don't give a s*** about this place. Bring the dog back to this address, I'll be moving out tomorrow or the next day. I want my dog back and I'll pay whatever," he added.

