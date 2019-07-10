Ex-England striker Daniel Sturridge to pay Rs 25 lakh for stolen pet
The ex-Liverpool forward, who was victim of a robbery on Monday, uploaded videos on Instagram sharing the address of his mansion in a bid to get back his Pomeranian
Former England striker Daniel Sturridge made an emotional plea after his dog, Lucky Lucci was kidnapped by burglars from his home in Los Angeles and has offered £30,000 (Rs 25 lakh) to have the pet back.
Lucky Lucci
The ex-Liverpool forward, who was victim of a robbery on Monday, uploaded videos on Instagram sharing the address of his mansion in a bid to get back his Pomeranian. "£20,000 straight up. Twenty g's, thirty g's, whatever," Sturridge, 29, said in the video. "Bring my dog back to this house, I'm moving out of this b**** anyway, I don't give a s*** about this place. Bring the dog back to this address, I'll be moving out tomorrow or the next day. I want my dog back and I'll pay whatever," he added.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
India vs New Zealand semifinal to resume today