Ex-footballer Peter Crouch nearly named his son after an Indian restaurant

"It's a standard name. I like the name Sam, but I can't do that otherwise he'd be named after an Indian restaurant and they would have had a hell of a lot more business," Crouch told British newspaper Sunday Mirror

Peter Crouch with wife Abbey Clancy

When former England striker Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy gave birth to their fourth child, a boy, six weeks ago, the football star had joked via Twitter that the tot would be named Divock Samrat.

Divock in honour of Liverpool's Champion's League-winning striker Divock Origi, and Samrat from Crouch's favourite Indian restaurant in London. However, the couple have decided on the name Jack.

