Ex-gymnast Aly Raisman credits meditation for staying relaxed
"I believe that healing and self care isn't one-size-fits-all, so I encourage you to find pockets in your day where you can sprinkle in a minute of mindful breathing, a check in or a guided meditation for example...whatever works for you."
America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed how guided meditation has helped her feel relaxed. On Sunday, she shared her experience with her 2.1 million Instagram followers and wrote: "One of the tools that has helped me in my self care journey is guided meditation. Having that time for myself to check in and relax my body has been crucial. Even if you don't have time in the day to meditate, I recommend playing a guided meditation in the background while you're getting ready, cleaning, getting ready for bed etc. Personally, on my busiest days playing a guided meditation even in the background can go a long way."
View this post on Instagram
One of the tools that has helped me in my self care journey is guided meditations. Having that time for myself to check in & relax my body has been crucial. Even if you don’t have time in the day to meditate, I recommend playing a guided meditation in the background while you’re getting ready, cleaning, getting ready for bed etc. Personally, on my busiest days playing a guided meditation even in the background can go a long way. I can get in my head so much sometimes & guided meditations allow me to pay attention to the now & get out of my head. I believe that healing & self care isn’t one size fits all so I encourage you to find pockets in your day where you can sprinkle in a minute of mindful breathing, a check in or a guided meditation for example. Whatever works for you. If you feel intimidated to start try to do one minute a day. I believe that can go a long way. And don’t forget to be proud of yourself for taking that step. You are doing the best that you can. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ I recorded a guided meditation that you can listen to for free on the @sanvellohealth app. I hope it brings some calm into your day. Sending you some good vibes.
The former gymnast explained how healing cannot be generalised for all. Every individual needs to find what works best for him or her. "I believe that healing and self care isn't one-size-fits-all, so I encourage you to find pockets in your day where you can sprinkle in a minute of mindful breathing, a check in or a guided meditation for example...whatever works for you."
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe