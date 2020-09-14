Ex-gymnast Aly Raisman credits meditation for staying relaxed

America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed how guided meditation has helped her feel relaxed. On Sunday, she shared her experience with her 2.1 million Instagram followers and wrote: "One of the tools that has helped me in my self care journey is guided meditation. Having that time for myself to check in and relax my body has been crucial. Even if you don't have time in the day to meditate, I recommend playing a guided meditation in the background while you're getting ready, cleaning, getting ready for bed etc. Personally, on my busiest days playing a guided meditation even in the background can go a long way."

The former gymnast explained how healing cannot be generalised for all. Every individual needs to find what works best for him or her. "I believe that healing and self care isn't one-size-fits-all, so I encourage you to find pockets in your day where you can sprinkle in a minute of mindful breathing, a check in or a guided meditation for example...whatever works for you."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news