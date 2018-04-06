Ex-India spinner Ramesh Powar to coach in Australia

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar, who recently quit as spin coach of the Mumbai Cricket Association academy at Bandra Kurla Complex, has been invited by Cricket Australia to train their young spinners



Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar, who recently quit as spin coach of the Mumbai Cricket Association academy at Bandra Kurla Complex, has been invited by Cricket Australia to train their young spinners. Powar will visit Brisbane in June after former India coach Greg Chappell recommended him to the Australian board for the coaching stint.

"It was Greg Chappell who recommended my name to CA. I would like to thank him and Troy Cooley, head coach of national performance program, for giving me this opportunity," Powar said.

