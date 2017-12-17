Ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda gets three years imprisonment in coal scam case

Ex-J'hand CM Madhu Koda, former coal secy get three years in jail

A visibly upset former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, who was awarded a three-year jail term in a coal scam case on Saturday, said he failed to prove his innocence despite his best efforts.



The court on December 13 had held Koda guilty of criminal conspiracy. Pic/PTI

Koda, who was also imposed a fine of R25 lakh, expressed helplessness in depositing it. "I had put forth my views to prove my innocence. I am sad because of the court's order and I will approach the high court after reading today's order and consulting my advocate. All my bank accounts are frozen. I will try to get debt from someone to pay the fine otherwise face whatever situation arises."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go