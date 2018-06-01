Ex-Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand and girlfriend Kate Wright set to wed, but date undecided

The former footballer said that Kate and he have spoken about getting married, but they have not yet finalised a date



Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, 39, is all set to wed Kate Wright, 26. The former footballer said that Kate and he have spoken about getting married, but they have not yet finalised a date.

Wright and Ferdinand, whose wife Rebecca died of cancer in 2015, have been dating for more than a year. "We do talk about it. But I'm not going to sit here and give you a date," Ferdinand told The Daily Star.

Recently, Wright spoke about how Ferdinand's children Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven, asked them to give them a brother or sister. The couple sparked marriage rumours after she wore a white wedding-inspired lace dress at the BAFTA event.

