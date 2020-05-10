Ex-Matka king Ratan Khatri passes away

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Ex-Matka king Ratan Khatri died on Saturday morning in Mumbai. Khatri, 85, was unwell for a quiet a long time. In 1960s Khatri had set up Matka with Kalyan Bhagat.

Matka, a lottery or gambling with number is popularly called as Ankada Jugar. Matka was popular in Mumbai from pre-independence time when the numbers were based on the New York Cotton Exchange. Matka was popular in all classes of Mumbai in 1960s. In 1962 Kalyanji Bhagat, started Worli Matka.

Ratan Khatri had joined Bhagat as a manager. In 1964 Khatri parted his way from Bhagat and formed his own 'Ratan Matka'. The Matka or drawing lots from chits in a pot became so famous that the turnover of the gambling touched 1 Crore rupees daily.

According to sources, Khatri had not been keeping well for some time. He was living with his family in Nav jeevan Society at Mumbai Central. Khatri passed away on Saturday morning.

