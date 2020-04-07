Ex-Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico boss Radomir Antic dies at 71

Serbias Radomir Antic, who is famed as to be the only person to manage Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, has died after prolonged illness. He was 71.

Antic, whose managerial career spanned 27 years, passed away on Monday.

His finest achievements, including an historic LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in the 1995-96 campaign, came at Atletico Madrid.

"The Atletico de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, one of our legendary coaches. You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace," the club tweeted.

He also managed Barcelona during the second part of the 2002-03 campaign after replacing sacked Louis van Gaal. "The Barca family mourns the loss of a man who was deeply beloved in the world of football. Rest in Peace," the club said.

The Serbian also had a 10-month spell with Real between March 1991 and January 1992.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its sincerest condolences to his family and friends. These condolences also go out to the whole madridista family and the clubs he represented throughout his sporting career as both a player and coach," said the Spanish club.

Antic finished his career in England with Luton Town where he helped the club achieve promotion to the English top flight in 1982, and scored the goal that helped them stay up on the final day of the following season.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Town legend Radomir Antic, at the age of 71. A true Hatters hero, for promotion and preventing relegation. The thoughts of all at Kenilworth Road are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time. Rest in peace, Raddy," the club tweeted.

The Serbian football federation paid tribute to Antic on its website.

"All those who knew Radomir will from now on have an emptiness in their heart and Serbia can be proud to have had such a man who was abroad and represented a source of pride," the federation said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates