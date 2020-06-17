Ex-skipper Viren Rasquinha collects funds for hockey's grassroot workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has put many coaches, ground staff and young players in a tight spot financially and former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha is keen to do his bit for the game's grassroot helpers. Through an online venture, Let's Stick Together, a joint effort by Olympic Gold Quest and Go Sports Foundation, Viren is looking to help at least 200 people, who have contributed to the game, right from the lowest level.

"I am saddened to see the severe impact of COVID-19 on hockey at the grassroot level. Let's Stick Together plans to raise R20 lakh by July 15 to help 200 players/coaches/ground staff struggling to earn a living. Thanks to generous donors, we have already raised funds to support the first 100 beneficiaries. We need your support to help the next 100. Life is a team sport, just like hockey, and needs an assist to score a goal. To donate, please log on to www.playfor.in/initiatives/lets-stick-together," said Viren, a gold medal-winner at the 2003 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup and the 2003 Asia Cup.

