Ex-TV anchor commits suicide allegedly due to martial conflict

M. Tejaswini (25) ended her life by hanging herself at her house at Edupugallu on Sunday

A former television anchor committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, allegedly due to marital discord, police said.

M. Tejaswini (25) ended her life by hanging herself at her house at Edupugallu on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday.

Tejaswini, who worked for a private television channel in Vijayawada, and Pawan Kumar got married five years ago against the wishes of their parents. They also had a daughter.

According to police, the couple developed differences over domestic issues. She took the extreme step when Pawan was out of town.

Tejaswini had locked herself in the room and did not respond when her mother-in-law called her for lunch. She alerted the neighbours, who broke open the door to find her hanging from a ceiling fan.

The body has been taken for autopsy. The police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and launched an investigation.

