Exclusive: Arshad Warsi reveals how Ajay Devgn pranked him on first day of Golmaal shoot

Arshad Warsi has been part of the industry for over three decades. Starting off as an assistant director to Mahesh Bhatt in Kaash (1987), he worked as a choreographer before finally making his debut as an actor with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996. The 51-year-old actor has worked in different genres but his most memorable roles are in comedy films.

Speaking about his comedy movies, the first part on Golmaal, which told the story about four friends and their misadventures was directed by Rohit Shetty was released way back in 2006. The universe of Golmaal expanded with Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, with the talks of the fifth instalment doing the rounds.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Warsi shared out some quirky insights about the comedy franchise and his equation with his fellow co-star, particularly Ajay Devgn. The Jolly LLB actor shared an interesting banter with Devgn on the very first day of the shoot.

Warsi said, "I like to improvise on my character a lot. On the first day of the Golmaal shot, Ajay Devgn asked me whether you will be able to improvise your character."

When Arshad said yes, the Singham star jokingly said, "It's not for you but for me."

Wonder, what will be Devgn's reaction to Warsi's comment?

Check out the full interview here:

Speaking about his upcoming professional commitments, Warsi's latest outing, Asur released this month. Asur promises to take the audience on a journey of two opposing worlds -- forensic science on the one hand and the mysteries of Indian mythology on the other. Asur is a psychological thriller that explores the hidden world of forensic science against the mystical mythology of Benares.

Throwing more light about his digital debut, Warsi said, "When I first saw the script, it was intense, it was gripping, it was exciting. It had a beautiful flow to it. It dad all the suspense and thrills that are required in a web series of this space. And I had never done something like this. I just said I got to try this."

When asked which was the most difficult scene for him in the web series, he said, "There was one scene where I am looking at the laptop and saw my wife being killed. It was a one-shot sequence. That was difficult to execute."

Asura also stars Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi and Vishesh Bansal and is streaming on the Voot app.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates