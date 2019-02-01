Exclusive: Faizy Boo - I am gay and I am extremely flamboyant

famous-personalities

Faizy Boo is a model and makeup artist from Mumbai and a participant of MTV's reality show Ace of Space. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, he gave us the details of his lifestyle and his journey as an LGBTQ community member.

Please specify your full name, where you were born and where you currently live

My name is Faisal Khan. I am fondly known as Faizy-Boo. I am an actor, model, dancer and a party-animal. I love and shopping and currently, I live in South-Bombay with my family.

Can you describe what your sexual orientation/gender identity is and for how long have you realised the same?

It is funny that a lot of people keep asking me this question, “When did you realise that you are gay?” I am gay and I am extremely flamboyant. A lot of people related my sexuality to my clothes, “You are gay is that why you dress like this?" But I dress up according to my mood, not according to my sexual orientation. So, the world made me realise by questing “why you talking like this?”, “why you dressing like this?” and I was always myself. The world made me realise that I was different. And honestly, I do not think I have a specific date in my mind (about my sexuality) because I have always known that I was gay. It's as simple as asking a straight guy or a girl when did they realise that they were straight?

Have you ever faced discrimination in your workplace due to your sexuality or gender identity?

For me, my face has always done an amazing job. So first of all, people do not believe I am an Indian, so they have notions like, 'You are such a good looking guy, but you're gay'. So they take a step back and ask, "Why are you gay? You should have been straight, you are such a good looking man." I ask them 'why are you so basic and straight? I think you should join my community.' So honestly, I have never faced any discrimination at work. In fact, I come from the cosmetic industry. I have worked with some of the leading brands, MAC cosmetic and they supported LGBTQ of all ages, races and sexes.

Later, I became the brand ambassador for a brand called 'Wet n Wild' which is an LA-based brand for Nykaa. And Nykaa supports everyone.

From the industry that I belong to, men and women, both were very comfortable with me. For example, if I have a male customer coming up to me, he might just be a bit ticked off at first because I am gay but then they anyways come up to me and say something like, 'Hey bro, I need a foundation.' I would never make him my bro. (He jokes).

What are some challenges that LGBTQ members face today in a country like India?

Discrimination. People, I won’t say we get judged because honestly, we are living in a country where people will judge you no matter who or what you are. Whether you are thin, dark, white, black, purple, or whatever skin colour you belong to, there is always body-shaming, slut-shaming and the list goes on. You name it and people always have to say something or the other about it. They have to say something and mostly they will say something bad. So I think it is not only the LGBTQ community but all of us who are judged by society.

If you had to advise or educate the society about the LGBTQ community, what would it be?

We can not change the mentality of a person just like switching a button on and off. It is all about how good you are as an individual. I feel everyone has a good and a bad part to them. People need to change their perspectives about others.

What laws do you think our government should come up with to help the LGBTQ community?

I just feel that equality is the only thing we are looking at as members of the LGBTQ community. We are as simple and as normal as any another person. All we need is equality.

