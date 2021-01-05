Exclusive: Khar murder: Teenage girl's mother pleas for the truth to be unfolded

Even as Khar police, investigating the murder of a 19-year-old psychology student, plan to conduct lie detector tests to get leads from the accused duo, the girl's family has said those present at the party should be questioned thoroughly. Believing that they are hiding details or may be involved in the alleged killing, the victim's mother has urged the attendees from the New Year's Eve party to share anything they might know.

The Khar police have registered a murder case against the victim's two friends, Diya Padalkar and Shree Jogdhankar. The victim's mother wrote to Mumbai's Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh seeking speedy justice.



The victim's family has raised several questions about Yash Ahuja's family. Yash had organised the New Year's Eve party. "I have visited Bhagwanti Heights often and I saw the blood everywhere. There is no door at the staircase on the second floor. It is not possible that my daughter got killed and nobody saw anything. My daughter was pulled down by the hair and everyone was sleeping? How can the police digest this? How are they not investigating Yash's role? It was their responsibility to take care of everyone as organisers of the party," the mother said.

The family claimed that those present at the party may be pressured into silence.

"I urge every parent to tell their children to speak the truth and share details with the police. It is me who has lost her daughter. You won't understand what kind of pain I am going through. I also request Mumbai police to ensure nobody is pressured. I will be meeting the CP on Tuesday with the help of social activist Asif Bhamla of Bhamla Foundation," the victim's mother added.

"I have known the victim's family for a long time and I am trying to help them get justice. I will take them to meet the CP and the home minister as well," Bhamla told mid-day.

The family also claimed that the watchman of the building is being pressured. "He told the police that he slept at 11.30 pm and that he did not see or hear anything despite being on night duty. Police should question him. He is definitely being pressured by the Ahuja family," the victim's mother added.

'Called daughter that night'

The kin said that she was alive till 1.32 am as her father was trying to call her but her phone was busy. At that time, she was talking to a friend. "She did not respond to calls that night. Then her father called but her phone was busy and then out of reach," the mother said.

The victim's mother added that when the New Year's Eve party started at 7.30 pm at Bhagwanti Heights, Diya and her daughter were there. At 8.15 pm, they returned for the victim's father's birthday celebration. Shree at that time was partying at Diya's place. The trio left for the New Year's Eve party at 12.15 am. "My daughter did not want to go to the party. Diya forced her and requested me to let her come. Before leaving, my daughter hugged me and said she will be back soon," the mother said.

Shree said sorry to father

"On January 2, while he was being taken for a medical examination, Shree said sorry to me. I said no way," the victim's father told mid-day, adding that after leaving Bhagwanti Heights, Shree went to a friend's place. "Shree was then taken to Sion hospital to get his stitches done. Now he claims his rib is fractured and has been admitted to Cooper hospital. This is done just to delay the probe," the victim's father added.

The family has also refuted a love triangle between the victim, Shree and Diya. "As far as I know, there was nothing between my daughter and Shree. He was closer to Diya," the mother said.

Khar police, on the other hand, have said that if the accused and the guests keep giving contradictory statements, they will soon opt for brain mapping tests on both. "If needed, we will certainly take the help of brain mapping to get leads," an officer said.

3AM

Approx. time on Jan 1 the Khar police were informed about the victim's body being found

