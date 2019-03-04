Exclusive: Kriti Sanon on Panipat character: Killing people with sword was powerful

bollywood

Kriti Sanon speaks exclusively about her character, Parvatibai in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat

Kriti Sanon. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kritisanon.

In her four years of career span, Kriti Sanon has done a lot of slice of life films. From Heropanti, Dilwale, Raabta, Bareily Ki Barfi, and now Luka Chuppi, the 28-year-old has had an interesting career graph. However, her next outing with Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat is a period drama. For its first, Kriti has delved into a historical character, Parvati Bai.

In an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com, Kriti Sanon has spilled some beans on her path-breaking character in Panipat. On prodding that she has done a lot of slice of life films, and her next Panipat is a breakthrough film for her, how different was it for her? This is what the actress said, "It's very different. It's my first proper period drama. it's the first time that I am actually playing a character, which was alive at one point in time in history, Parvati Bai. I am doing it with the best magician, Ashutosh Gowariker sir."

Further stating her excitement on wearing a different attire in Panipat, Kriti said, "It feels different to be on a set in a particular costume. Firstly, I'm a North Indian, Punjabi, who is playing a Marathi character. So, that in itself was very different. The first time I saw myself in the Marathi saree and the 'nath' (nose ring) and that khopa (hair bun), I felt different. You see that huge set and so many people around, it feels surreal and exciting at the same time. You get to do so many things that you don't get to do in slice-of-life films, for instance, slicing with a sword."

Kriti Sanon will be seen doing action sequences in this film. "I recently did an action sequence and shot for it, which was amazing. In reality, I haven't even slapped anyone. So suddenly killing people with a sword was powerful," said the Heropanti actress.

Apart from Kriti Sanon, the film features Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. This Gowariker's directorial is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

