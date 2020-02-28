Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are out

As buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's April wedding gathers steam, mid-day has procured the first official proof of the couple's impending wedding. The two have applied for a marriage registration at the Bandra Family Court, a copy of which is in our possession.

A source informs, "The duo submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post March 15. Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31, and dedicate April to their wedding functions. The preparations are on in full swing. Their shaadi will take place mid-April, followed by the court wedding in Mumbai."

When mid-day reached out to Chadha and Ali, the actors' official spokesperson said, "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated."

