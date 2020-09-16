Exclusive! Ronit Roy: Some people have nothing to do, they are looking for a reason to create problems

Every time a web series or a show becomes popular, there's a section of the audience that looks at it with disdain and doesn't approve of the thoughts reflected by the makers, and talking about it are Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, and Shweta Basu Prasad, who have teamed up for the second season of Hostages.

Watch the full interview right here:

Talking about Hostages 2, the actors spoke exclusively to Supriya Nair of mid-day.com and gave out their opinions. And the aforementioned statement was the first question thrown at the actors and this is what they had to say. Shweta Basu Prasad begins by saying, "Art is subjective." Divya Dutta adds, "I think we are living in very very crazy times, we follow a herd mentality where one person says something and the others follow it without putting their own intelligence and sensibility."

She adds, "And especially when you have social media where you have these unseen, unknown people who are ready to troll you and say anything because their identities are not known. We live in these times where sensitivity is emphasised and encouraged I guess, this kind of overt and unnecessary sensitivity I would say. But as Shweta said that art is subjective so somebody will like it and somebody won't."

Ronit Roy opines, "India is a country that is extremely diverse. We not only have religions but religions within religions. When you are doing something, it's impossible to be able to look at everyone's point of view. Over the decades, a lot of new issues have come up like women empowerment, body shaming, nobody used to pay heed to these issues earlier."

He continues, "Over time, people have got more emotional because they take pride in who they are. If you are proud of who you are, you should not be told that you shouldn't be like that. But one should be careful of not insulting somebody's pride and somebody's respect, and not insult their point of view and perspective. However, there's another side to this, I have noticed this in the past few years that some people have nothing to do."

He adds, "They are looking for a reason where they can create problems. That's what makes the task a little more difficult. Filmmakers in India respect other people's way of life, there are those small troublemakers."

Shweta now says, "As a generation I must say the way the audiences are receiving content, they are quite mature. It's nice that we finally have a really mature audience who are seeing the content for what it is."

