Exclusive: Salman Khan to finally move out of his childhood home Galaxy. Details here

Exclusive: Salman Khan's family submits a plan to the civic body for a six-storey house on a piece of land bought 7 years ago

The plot for which the Khans have sought building permission to construct a six-storey structure. Inset: Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan and his family will soon have a new address. The family has submitted a plan to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct a six-storey structure on Chimbai Road, Bandra West. The building will be on a sea-kissing plot on the quaint Chimbai Road, barely a stone's throw from the Khans' current Galaxy Apartment residence at Bandstand.

Probably the country's biggest film star, Khan is said to occupy just one room in Galaxy Apartments. The Chimbai plot, which writer Salim Khan and his wife Salma bought in 2011 for Rs 14.4 crore, stands on 4,000 square feet and has two dilapidated cottages, Belle Mar and Belle Vue. Salim Khan did not respond to multiple calls and text messages from mid-day.



Salim Khan and his wife Salma had bought this 2,000 sq ft plot in 2011 for Rs 14.4 crore

According to the plans submitted to the BMC, the family intends to build a ground-plus-five-storey structure. The ground floor will house a family room, a pantry and an entrance lobby. The upper five floors will each have a two-bedroom flat, with a 400 square feet living room and two bedrooms of around 250 square feet, attached with baths. The building will also have two basements with parking slots for 16 cars. As per the plan, the terrace has been kept open to the sky with a dome in the centre.

The plot has now been barricaded to make way for construction. The old cottages are in a decrepit state and will be brought down once the Khans get permission to build their dream home. For now, it is used to park Salman's high-end bicycles, which he rides on Bandra's streets.

The cottages in Chimbai Gaothan were originally owned by a certain Mary Clotilda Baptista, who sold it to a Charlottee Mary Pereira in 1956. After Pereira's death in 1987, the property went to her sons Quentin and Melville. The Perieras sold the property to Khar-based Salim Shaikh in 2005, who in turn sold it to Salim and Salma Khan in 2011.

Rs 14.4 cr

Price at which

the Khan family purchased the plot

4k sq ft

Size of the Chimbai plot purchased by Salim Khan

2011

Year in which the family bought the plot in Chimbai

Watch: When Salman Khan screamed Shah Rukh Khan's name

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates