Exclusive! Sanjay Dutt back at work, shoots for Shamshera

Last month, Sanjay Dutt announced that he was taking a break from work to address his health concerns. In the weeks following his stage three lung cancer diagnosis, the actor has often been spotted outside Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, where he is currently seeking treatment. However, on Sunday afternoon, he stepped out of his Bandra residence, ready to head to a different destination — Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. mid-day has learnt that the actor filmed his portions of Karan Malhotra's Shamshera over two days, marking his first shoot since the illness.

"Ranbir Kapoor had finished shooting his scenes last month. Sanjay sir had two days' patchwork shoot left before Karan could call it a wrap on the dacoit drama. Producer Aditya Chopra had requested the actor to take his time before returning to the set," reveals a trade source. Given the actor's frail health, the producer personally ensured that the shoot was conducted with minimal crew and in adherence with the strictest safety measures. "Everyone involved had to undergo a COVID test before s/he joined the senior actor on the floor," adds the source.

It is heard that Dutt wants to honour his pending commitments — including dubbing for Ajay Devgn-led Bhuj: The Pride of India and filming KGF: Chapter 2 that will mark his debut in regional cinema — before he heads to the US. While he had initially considered flying to New York soon after he procured the US visa late last month, sources close to the actor reveal that there has been a change of plans. "After several discussions, Sanju and Maanayata have decided to pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in December as his children, Shahraan and Iqra, will have their winter holidays then. Sanju wants his kids by his side as he battles the illness," says a source. In the meantime, Dutt will continue his treatment in Mumbai.

mid-day reached out to wife Maanayata regarding Dutt's US visit. She was unavailable for comment.

