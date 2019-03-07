Exclusive - Taapsee Pannu on Badla: I am a very vindictive person by nature

bollywood

As Badla is all set to hit theatres, Taapsee Pannu gets candid with mid-day.com in an exclusive conversation where she talks about her role and what makes her go ahead with a certain project. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan

Taapsee Pannu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/taapsee

One of the most talented female actors Bollywood has is Taapsee Pannu. She proved her mettle with films like Pink, Baby, Manmarziyaan and now Badla with Amitabh Bachchan. This is her second association with Amitabh Bachchan after Pink. In Badla, Taapsee plays a businesswoman set in the backdrop of murder and Sr Bachchan essays the character of her lawyer in this thriller. As the film nears its release, mid-day.com sweeps into an exclusive conversation with Taapsee as she speaks about how vindictive she is in real life and the after-effects of characters she essays on screen. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is set to release on March 8, 2019.

Excerpts from the interview:

How vindictive are you getting these days and why?

Badla has changed my image. Otherwise, I am a very vindictive person by nature but my ways of taking revenge have changed over a period of time. When you are younger, you are immature and think to yourself, 'I will take revenge by doing this and that' but its meaning changes when you grow older, and now it happens in a different way.

But it happens?

Yes, it happens. I think it's every natural human emotion. It's okay to be vindictive but your ways of taking revenge should be different. As a kid, I would take revenge in your face by being mean to the person but now, for instance, if someone has wronged me or hurt me, I will not do something on that person's face but I will make that person eat his/her own words.

Anything that hurts you or it's not as per your perception, is it then that you get vengeful?

With age, you become slightly matured to judge from a third person's perspective also. I simply judge by saying, 'Will I do this to someone?' If it's not then I feel that the person has done something wrong. You just swap the positions and that is how you judge.





How did Badla happen to you?

I'm doing this because it's a different film. I've realised that how I get bored with the same thing repeatedly, I think my audience will also get bored if I keep doing the same things. When I get a script, I also evaluate it on the basis of how different it is from the work that I have done before to not repeat my roles. There were countless roles that I received in the same zone as Pink when it released. There are so many action films that I get offered but I don't want to do. If it's spoiling the novelty of the thing that I have done, I'll not do it. Just because it works well, it becomes a safer thing to do but it's not fun. When you become too comfortable you become complacent and I feel your level of work starts going down. In terms of the project, it also depends on how unsure I am of me being able to pull it off. It's then that I do because I know something new is going to come out of it, which even I am not aware of, and that's how I end up choosing a lot of roles.





What if the script is different but the role is similar?

If your role is in sync with the main plot of the film then it's very easy to judge. For example, I am playing a businesswoman in Badla, I can play a businesswoman in some other film also but I won't do a film in which I am a businesswoman and convicted of murder again because then you are falling in the same trap. So, that is not going to happen, that's not a problem.

Will the audience get surprised by seeing your character in Badla?

I think the audience will get surprised and shock people, otherwise, it's not a good murder-thriller. There's no point if it's not going to take you through twists and turns. If you can predict it then it's not a good murder-thriller.

How was it to team up with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan once again after Pink?

We spent more time with each other on the sets of Badla as compared to Pink because we had more scenes together. 99% of his scenes were with me. So, we were sitting across the table from morning to evening. Yes, that was different this time. Other than that, the equation we shared off camera is in continuity. We felt like after one schedule we have gone on a break and returned to the next schedule. The emotion or the rapport we share off camera is still the same, that has not changed.





Do the characters you portray overpower you?

Most of my characters get on my nerves after a point because of its intensity. I always confessed that I have become a psycho woman now. I feel after every film I do, it alters something in my head. So, after every film I do, I come back home with a part of that character unknowingly. I start behaving in a slightly different way, my demeanour changes a little bit after every film and it starts reflecting in things like my dressing style. I remember when I came back from Manmarziyaan, I wanted to dress up in an indie way and I would be very brash in the way I talk. When I returned from Badla, I wanted to dress in blazers like a controlled businesswoman and very calculative.

