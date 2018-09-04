Exhausted Tiger Shroff shares still from Student of the Year 2

bollywood

Tiger Shroff, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Student of the Year 2, surprised his fans with a behind the scenes picture of the movie

Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's post on Instagram will surely wipe away your Monday blues! The 28-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Student of the Year 2, surprised his fans with a behind the scenes picture of the movie.

Flaunting his biceps and chiselled body, Tiger Shroff can be seen wearing red shorts look as he poses for the camera. "#soty2 #climaxcomplete#exhausted #bts," read the caption of the post from the 'Baaghi' star. In April, the team had wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Dehradun.

'SOTY 2' is the second edition of one of Karan Johar's most successful flicks, 'Student of the Year', which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. While the 'Heropanti' star is the leader of the student brat pack, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are the female leads of this second edition. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the big screens on May 10, next year.

Also read: Tiger Shroff becomes the youngest actor to have a franchise of his own!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI