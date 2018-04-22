Experience Jawaharlal Nehru's book Discovery of India in a unique way

Experience Nehru's book Discovery of India come alive in a curated walk for families



Poulomi Das

For the last 20 years, Nehru Centre has been home to a unique exposition titled Discovery of India, which is based on the book of the same name by Jawaharlal Nehru. The exposition, like Nehru's book, covers every aspect of artistic, intellectual and philosophical attainment of India through the ages.

Now, museum explorer and interpreter Poulomi Das will conduct a two hour-long walkthrough at the immersive exposition for families, in order to acquaint them with stories behind these historic events. Depicted in 14 galleries, the 50,000-odd exhibits at the exposition, comprise images that reach out from three-dimensional replicas of major architectural and artistic works, photographs, dioramas and audio-visuals.

These works, says Das, were created by some of India's most important designers from the National Institute of Design (NID). Das, who will be conducting the walk as part of her venture called #ProjectInterpret, says she "wants to encourage people to get into different kinds of spaces to understand how aspects of our heritage and culture can be experienced through different interactive mediums".

For this particular experience, she will not only be talking about important aspects of the exposition, she will also prepare an activity sheet for children. "Most exhibitions don't have any additional information, except for the description cases displayed in front of the exhibits. But, unless you don't have a human element, you fail to engage with the works. When you have a guide or curator, it helps connect better," says Das, adding that this particular walkthrough has been especially created for children.

When: April 29, 10 am

Where: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

Entry: Rs 1,000 for a family

To Register: varnikaz@yahoo.co.in